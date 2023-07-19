Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 12,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,350. The company has a market cap of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

