Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,833.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. 878,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

