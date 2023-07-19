Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.28. 378,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

