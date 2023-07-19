Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $14,236,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $11,558,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 64,022,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,055,336. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

