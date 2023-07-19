Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,848. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

