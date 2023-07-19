Narwhal Capital Management Sells 4,655 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,356. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.