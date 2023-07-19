National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

National Bank Trading Up 3.4 %

NBHC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 211,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

