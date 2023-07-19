National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
National Bank Trading Up 3.4 %
NBHC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 211,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
National Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
