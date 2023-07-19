National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. National Grid has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

About National Grid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 197.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after buying an additional 1,711,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.