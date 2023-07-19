National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.
Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. National Grid has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
