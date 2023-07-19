Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.14. 4,578,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,333. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.10 and a 1-year high of $480.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.73 and a 200 day moving average of $357.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

