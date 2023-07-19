Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $477.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,231,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,293. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $200.10 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.73 and its 200 day moving average is $357.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,066,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

