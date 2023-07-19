New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.44. New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 193,538 shares changing hands.
New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a market cap of C$61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.00.
New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Company Profile
New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.
