NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.66. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1,379,831 shares traded.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

