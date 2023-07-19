NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.66. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1,379,831 shares traded.
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.93.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
