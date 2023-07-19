NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,605,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. 2,089,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.