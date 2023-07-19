Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.42. 338,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,856. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

