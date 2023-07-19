NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.22

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 2465468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

