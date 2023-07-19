Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $81,480.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $110,992.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,301. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

