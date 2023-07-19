NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.49.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $470.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,340,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,416,789. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

