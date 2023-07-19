ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.02 and traded as high as $48.18. ODP shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 278,520 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. B. Riley started coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.80.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ODP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ODP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ODP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

