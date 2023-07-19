OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $525,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 489,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

