Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,865,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,110,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,884,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

CGSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 79,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,280. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

