Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.10. 514,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

