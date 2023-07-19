Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF makes up 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 3.12% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,520. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

