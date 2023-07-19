Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,382 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS FLIA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,286 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

