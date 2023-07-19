Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.33

Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $20.33. Orange Belgium shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Orange Belgium Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orange Belgium
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.