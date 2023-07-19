Orcam Financial Group Has $442,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $419.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

