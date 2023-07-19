Orcam Financial Group Has $960,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 2,883,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,392. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

