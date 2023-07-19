Orcam Financial Group Sells 280 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 538,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.