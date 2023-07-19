Oxen Price Down 3.7% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $324,341.05 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00307511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00817077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00553431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00062792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00128842 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,947,655 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

