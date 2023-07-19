Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,015 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 162.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $157,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

