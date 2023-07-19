Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,269 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2,541.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.06. 156,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.