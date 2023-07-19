Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225,407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in DaVita by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in DaVita by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. 95,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

