Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,873,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 563,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,303. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.