Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,745. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

