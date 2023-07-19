Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 5.1 %

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 3,072,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

