Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,568 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.0 %

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

NYSE:CLH traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.85. 162,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.36 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.