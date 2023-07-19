Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 448,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,247,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 1,828,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,278. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.