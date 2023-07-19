Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,958 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.7 %

Assurant stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.