Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 1,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 465,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 88,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,291. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

