Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Up 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 13,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 361,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

