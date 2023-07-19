Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Lifted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,780 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.