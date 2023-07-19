Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. 451,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,665. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Signal LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,997,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

