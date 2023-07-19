Parker Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,148 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,611. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

