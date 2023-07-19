Parker Financial LLC Has $19.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. 3,584,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

