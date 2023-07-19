Parker Financial LLC Sells 478 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

