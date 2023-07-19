Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,848,149 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,848,149 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Trimble worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Trimble by 11.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

