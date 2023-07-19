Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) COO James Michael Holcomb Sells 10,762 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 6,747,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,120,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 297,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

