PDS Planning Inc Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.34. 128,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,427. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.