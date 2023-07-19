Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $92,928.56 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,285,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,200. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,267,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 872,502 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,267,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 872,502 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

