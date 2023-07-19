Petrus Resources Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Petrus Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 28.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PRQ stock opened at C$1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$196.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.01.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

