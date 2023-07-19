Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,268,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,360,000 after purchasing an additional 421,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.